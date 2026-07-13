80°
Latest Weather Blog
Central Police Department searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
CENTRAL — The Central Police Department asked the public for help on Monday with identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.
Officers said they would like to speak to the driver about a hit-and-run that occurred on July 9 around 11 p.m.
The vehicle officers are searching for has damage to the right rear quarter panel.
Trending News
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Central Police Department.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge apartment fire linked to HVAC repair work on La Margie...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Central Private Redhawks
-
Gonzales family loses everything in house fire Sunday, asking community for help
-
Dietitian warns about dangers of eating too many hot dogs
-
New Zealand actor Sam Neill, known for 'Jurassic Park' and 'The Piano,'...