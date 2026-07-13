Central Police Department searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

CENTRAL — The Central Police Department asked the public for help on Monday with identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.

Officers said they would like to speak to the driver about a hit-and-run that occurred on July 9 around 11 p.m.

The vehicle officers are searching for has damage to the right rear quarter panel.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Central Police Department.