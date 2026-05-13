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Central High's Wildcat College program sends first graduates out with two degrees

40 minutes ago Wednesday, May 13 2026 May 13, 2026 May 13, 2026 11:00 PM May 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Nearly 40 students from Central High School's first-ever Wildcat College program walked across the stage at the Pete Maravich Center for their high school graduation, each earning a diploma and an associate's degree at the same time.

The Wildcat College program is designed to help students earn college credit while still in high school.

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Students in the program will also attend a ceremony at Baton Rouge Community College on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

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