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Central High's Wildcat College program sends first graduates out with two degrees
BATON ROUGE — Nearly 40 students from Central High School's first-ever Wildcat College program walked across the stage at the Pete Maravich Center for their high school graduation, each earning a diploma and an associate's degree at the same time.
The Wildcat College program is designed to help students earn college credit while still in high school.
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Students in the program will also attend a ceremony at Baton Rouge Community College on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
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