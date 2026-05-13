Central High's Wildcat College program sends first graduates out with two degrees

BATON ROUGE — Nearly 40 students from Central High School's first-ever Wildcat College program walked across the stage at the Pete Maravich Center for their high school graduation, each earning a diploma and an associate's degree at the same time.

The Wildcat College program is designed to help students earn college credit while still in high school.

Students in the program will also attend a ceremony at Baton Rouge Community College on Tuesday at 10 a.m.