Central Fire extricates one person from crash on Joor Road

42 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, November 25 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CENTRAL - One person was extricated from a crashed vehicle in Central on Monday. 

The Central Fire Department said the crash happened around 1 p.m. along Joor Road outside of Central. Firefighters said two cars had crashed and one person was stuck inside a car. 

After firefighters extricated the person, they were taken to a hospital for treatment. No information on the extent of injuries has been released. 

