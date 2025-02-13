Central breaks ground on city's first city hall in 20 years of existence

CENTRAL — The City of Central announced Thursday that it broke ground on the city's first-ever city hall.

The city, which has existed for 20 years, said that the new governmental building will anchor plans for Mainstreet 2030 Vision, a long-term plan to bring economic and community-driven development to Central.

"This groundbreaking is more than just the start of construction; it is the foundation of Central's future," Mayor Wade Evans said.

The building, located next to the Central School Board office on Sullivan Road, will also act as a community space open to the public and the school system.

"City Hall will be more than a building—it will be a place where people come together," Evans said.

The city hall is expected to be complete by April 2026.