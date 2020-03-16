CDC recommends that gatherings should be limited due to coronavirus

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention is urging mass events and large gatherings to be canceled.

The CDC tweeted Sunday afternoon advising event organizers to cancel events that involve 50 or more people amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

New: Starting immediately and for the next 8 weeks, CDC recommends cancelling all events of 50 or more people. Full recommendation here: https://t.co/LrjUt4rl7B #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OroIqhTYJo

— CDC (@CDCgov) March 16, 2020