64°
Latest Weather Blog
Carjackers jumped 81-year-old woman outside her Baton Rouge home, stole her car & groceries at gunpoint
BATON ROUGE - Armed carjackers attacked an elderly woman in her driveway after she returned home from a grocery store trip, stealing her car and her groceries at gunpoint.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the 81-year-old was robbed around noon Friday outside her home on La Margie Drive, just off S Choctaw Drive. Police said the at least one attacker took off in her car, which still contained the groceries she had just bought.
According to witnesses, two men were involved in the robbery.
Family shared photos of the vehicle with WBRZ. The car is a white, newer model Volkswagen sedan.
Trending News
Police did not immediately have a description of the attackers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fourteen graduates turn lives around through job readiness program at Christian Outreach...
-
Suspects crashed stolen school bus through gas station Saturday, broke in to...
-
Lutcher wins 9th State Title after beating North DeSoto 28-25 in the...
-
Suspects crashed stolen school bus through gas station Saturday, broke in to...
-
Family of fallen sheriff's deputy partners with law enforcement, gifting hundreds of...