Car crashes into building on Cross Gate Drive, driver extricated and taken to hospital

BATON ROUGE - One person was extricated from a vehicle and taken to a local hospital after their vehicle crashed into a building, according to the St. George Fire Department.

Officials say the crash happened around 10:09 a.m. Friday. The building had to be stabilized, which crews did using lumber to make sure the home was not left compromised by the structural collapse that took place.

The occupant of the vehicle was removed, assessed by paramedics and taken to a local hospital. No information was given regarding how the crash happened.