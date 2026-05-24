Capital Area Special Olympics team competes for teammate recovering from Mall of Louisiana shooting

HAMMOND - This year's Special Olympics Louisiana Summer Games are much larger than past games. That's because it's combined with Special Olympics Mississippi, bringing athletes across state lines.

However, the Louisiana Capital area team is missing one of its best and brightest. That participant is Donnie Guillory, who's recovering from being shot during the Mall of Louisiana shooting in April.

The team says they are playing for Guillory this year.

"Our message for Donnie is just to heal since that horrific accident, but you know, our whole team has been supporting him and we've been by his side,” Carl Zhao of the Special Olympics Louisiana - Capital Area team said.

Aeden Ampuero, one of the capital area athletes, said he was heartbroken when he heard about what happened to Guillory in April.

"When I saw him at practice the day before, he was talking about how excited he was to be here at the state summer games and how much he wanted to be with his friends,” Ampuero said.

So, Ampuero came up with an idea, he wanted to honor his good friend at Friday's opening ceremony.

"I reached out to the people here at Special Olympics Louisiana about doing a speech to honor him because he does so much,” Ampuero said.

Guillory joined him on stage Friday, where Ampuero gave a speech talking about how much Guillory means to the Special Olympics and his great sportsmanship.

"He lights up the room for everybody whenever we see him,” Ampuero said.

The Capital Area team is giving it their all this year, knowing Guillory would do the same.

"It made us feel really good to see our friend Donnie. He's doing real good. It's kinda sad to see him not perform this year because he was like one of our better competitors, like in powerlifting,” team member Jessica Cornett said.

The team can’t wait to have Guillory back and competing alongside them again in the future.

"We hope to see you soon and here next year,” Team member Ed Estrada said

The capital area team is one of many competing in this year’s games. Saturday saw much rain, with outdoor events in the afternoon being halted.

Indoor events, such as bocce, continued. One bocce team from Jefferson Parish says that their years of playing bocce together have made them basically sisters.

“We support each other. We cheer each other on, and we’re really good. It doesn't matter if we win or lose; we still cheer all of our friends on. We’re each other's fans,” Special Olympics Louisiana - Jefferson team member Savannah Augustin said.