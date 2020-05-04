Candidates vying for superintendent position over EBR Schools will be interviewed privately

BATON ROUGE - As the search for the new superintendent of East Baton Rouge Parish schools moves forward, it's been decided that the next series of interviews will take place virtually and in private.

According to The Advocate, the five leading candidates for East Baton Rouge Parish schools superintendent will sit down for virtual interviews which won’t be open to the public and during which only board members will get to ask questions.

These interviews, scheduled Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, will be recorded and released all at once on Friday, along with the questions asked.

The candidates to be interviewed include Leslie Brown, Adam Smith, Quentina Timoll, Nakia Towns and Marshall Tuck.

Smith and Timoll are top administrators with the school system, while Brown, Towns and Tuck are out-of-state educators.