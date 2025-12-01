55°
Camping stove sold by Walmart under recall; Second-degree burns reported
A camping stove sold by Walmart is under recall because of serious burn and fire hazards. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Ozark Trail Tabletop stove was manufactured by China Window Industry Company, and more than 200,000 stoves were sold.
The company has received more than a dozen reports of the stoves exploding or catching fire; in 16 instances, victims suffered from second-degree burns.
The affected model is the Ozark Trail Tabletop 1-Burner Butane Camping stove, model number BG2247A1. The stove is dark green with an orange "Ozark Trail" logo printed on the front.
If you have one of these stoves, you're asked to stop using it immediately and return it to Walmart for a full refund.
