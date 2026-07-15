Campers at LaHouse Community Changemakers Camp pack disaster kits for Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

BATON ROUGE — On Wednesday, campers at the LaHouse Community Changemakers Camp packed disaster kits and non-perishable food to donate to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

Seventh- to 12th-grade students at the camp packed the supplies, which the camp purchased with a grant from the East Baton Rouge 4-H Foundation.

Wednesday's packing event is part of the camp's broader theme of youth community service projects.

According to camp organizers, the goal is to have campers create their own "community resilience projects."