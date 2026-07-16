Cajun Navy 2016 deploys volunteers to Kerr County, Texas, for flood rescue operations

BATON ROUGE — Cajun Navy 2016 has deployed trained volunteers to Kerr County, Texas, to help with swift water rescue and recovery operations following flooding in the Center Point area.

Members of the Baton Rouge Fire Department and West Feliciana Fire District 1 also left Baton Rouge on Wednesday morning to assist with search and rescue efforts following flooding in Texas Hill Country.

For Cajun Navy 2016, the deployment marks a return to a community the organization previously served during flooding last year, when volunteers helped search for survivors, conducted water rescues and supported recovery efforts alongside local emergency responders.

Every Cajun Navy 2016 volunteer deployed on water missions is trained and certified in swift water rescue, which allows the organization to operate in dangerous flood conditions alongside emergency management agencies and first responders. Teams are equipped to conduct rescues in fast-moving floodwaters, search affected areas and assist with recovery operations as requested by local authorities.

"Our hearts are with the families and communities affected by this disaster," said Jon Bridgers Sr., founder of Cajun Navy 2016. "When people are facing their darkest moments, our mission is simple: show up, help where we're needed and stand alongside first responders and local officials until the job is done."

Cajun Navy 2016 is a nonprofit volunteer organization founded in Louisiana after the historic 2016 floods in the southeastern part of the state. The organization has responded to disasters across the country, including hurricanes, floods and tornadoes.