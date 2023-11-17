Burrow out for the season, Bengals coach says

CINCINNATI - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will miss the rest of the 2023 season due to a wrist injury, the team's coach said on Friday.

The announcement comes after doctors reviewed the results of a MRI on the former LSU Tiger's wrist earlier in the day. They determined that Burrow sustained a torn ligament.

The injury will likely require surgery

Burrow was hurt in the first half of his team's 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The loss of their quarterback further clouds the Bengals' postseason hopes. The team is now 5-5, with 7 games remaining.

Head Coach Zac Taylor told the media the team remains confident despite the setback.

"These guys are going to stick together. We're going to take the long weekend here and regroup and get ready for Pittsburgh next week," he said.

Jake Browning takes over as the Bengals' signal-caller.