80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Burning semi truck shuts down I-10 West on Basin Bridge Friday morning

4 months 4 weeks 1 day ago Friday, January 04 2019 Jan 4, 2019 January 04, 2019 9:36 AM January 04, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARTIN PARISH - A vehicle fire has shut down I-10 West on the Basin Bridge Friday morning.

The incident was reported before 9:30 a.m. on the interstate at mile marker 127 (Whiskey Bay). Photos show the vehicle involved is a tractor-trailer.

The interstate has since reopened at the scene of the crash.

No injuries have been reported.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days