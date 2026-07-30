Build East Baton Rouge hosting free estate, will planning clinic in August

BATON ROUGE — Build East Baton Rouge, along with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, is hosting a free estate and wills clinic in August.

The clinic aims to connect East Baton Rouge Parish residents with attorneys who can provide guidance and assistance with preparing legally valid wills. The event is intended to help residents protect their property, clearly communicate their wishes and preserve assets for future generations.

"A will is more than a legal document; it is one of the most powerful tools families have to protect what they have worked a lifetime to build. Too often, property is lost or tied up in legal uncertainty simply because critical estate planning was never completed. Through this clinic, we are removing barriers to legal services and empowering residents to preserve generational wealth, strengthen family stability, and ensure their legacy is passed on according to their wishes," Deidre Deculus Robert, President and CEO of Build East Baton Rouge, said in a statement. "This is another way Build EBR is investing not only in properties, but in the people and families who call East Baton Rouge home."

The clinic, which is supported through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas Pathway Fund, is happening on Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at HELIX Aviation Academy, 4400 Airpark Boulevard.

Residents are encouraged to register here.