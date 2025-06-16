BRPD searching for two people accused of knocking man unconscious in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for two people accused of assaulting a man in Tigerland in May.

BRPD says that the two suspects allegedly confronted a man walking through a Bob Petit Boulevard parking lot. The two suspects then punched the man in the face, causing him to lose consciousness.

The suspects then left the scene in a white Dodge Ram without rendering aid.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.