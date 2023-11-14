59°
BRPD searching for two escapees from Juvenile Detention Center
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is looking for two juveniles who escaped the Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on Tuesday.
According to City-Parish spokesperson Mark Armstrong, the two juveniles escaped Tuesday evening. Baton Rouge Police Department is being assisted by and other law enforcement agencies to track down the escapees.
No more information was immediately available.
