BRPD searching for man who shot, killed woman Sunday night

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are looking for a man accused of murdering a woman Sunday night.

Baton Rouge Police Department said 37-year-old Daniel White shot 39-year-old Leticia Elliot during an argument around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Jackson Avenue. Elliot died from her injuries on Monday.

Police say White is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911.