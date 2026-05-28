84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD searching for burglar who stole debit, credit cards out of car off Corporate Boulevard

1 hour 25 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, May 28 2026 May 28, 2026 May 28, 2026 10:50 AM May 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police detectives are searching for a person accused of burglarizing a vehicle off Corporate Boulevard and stealing several debit and credit cards. 

Police say that, on May 15, the suspected burglar broke into a car in the 2500 block of Gates Circle at the Gates at Citiplace apartment complex. After the cards were stolen, they were used fraudulently at multiple businesses throughout Baton Rouge.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days