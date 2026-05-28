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BRPD searching for burglar who stole debit, credit cards out of car off Corporate Boulevard
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police detectives are searching for a person accused of burglarizing a vehicle off Corporate Boulevard and stealing several debit and credit cards.
Police say that, on May 15, the suspected burglar broke into a car in the 2500 block of Gates Circle at the Gates at Citiplace apartment complex. After the cards were stolen, they were used fraudulently at multiple businesses throughout Baton Rouge.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
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