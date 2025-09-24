81°
BRPD requests help in identifying armed robbery suspect

1 hour 4 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, September 24 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Joshua Lennix

BATON ROUGE - BRPD is requesting help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery that took place at a convenience store on Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Investigators say the robbery happened on July 8 around 10 p.m. No injuries were reported at the time the incident occurred. 

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP. 

