BRPD recognizes four officers who caught escaped New Orleans inmate in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department recognized four of its own who are responsible for capturing an inmate who escaped from a New Orleans jail.
BRPD Officers Butler, Slaughter, Det. Robinson and Sgt. Riley were given certificates for their work in taking Lenton Vanburen into custody.
Vanburen was one of 10 inmates who escaped from Orleans Parish Jail on May 16. Ten days later, Vanburen was seen sitting on a bench outside of a department store at Hammond Aire Plaza.
"The officers responded, and after a thorough investigation, Vanburen was identified and apprehended without incident. We believe these officers demonstrated exceptional professionalism and thoroughness, and their actions should be recognized," BRPD said.
Eight of the 10 escapees have been caught and authorities are still searching for Antione Massey and Derrick Groves.
