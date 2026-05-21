BRPD: Man injured after being struck with gun during dispute at Plank Road, Harding Boulevard gas station

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt Thursday morning after an altercation at a gas station at the corner of Plank Road and Harding Boulevard.

Baton Rouge Police said that the incident, which happened around 9 a.m., involved a man being hit with a gun. The police department said that two men were fighting, leading to the incident.

Details were scant regarding the victim or the suspect's status.