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BRPD: Man injured after being struck with gun during dispute at Plank Road, Harding Boulevard gas station

54 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, May 21 2026 May 21, 2026 May 21, 2026 10:23 AM May 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt Thursday morning after an altercation at a gas station at the corner of Plank Road and Harding Boulevard.

Baton Rouge Police said that the incident, which happened around 9 a.m., involved a man being hit with a gun. The police department said that two men were fighting, leading to the incident. 

Details were scant regarding the victim or the suspect's status. 

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