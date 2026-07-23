BRPD looking to bring in former law enforcement officers for proposed support program

BATON ROUGE — It's what city officials are calling an opportunity for retired officers to help grow the next force to serve the community.

BRPD's proposed Police Support Specialist Program would allow former law enforcement officers to come back and work part-time for the department, handling administrative duties, while also providing leadership and guidance to younger officers.

"To have guys who've done the job, spent thirty years here, and know the ropes, know the people of Baton Rouge, know the climate in Baton Rouge, to come back and then serve in roles, right next to somebody who maybe has two or three years on the job," Jeff LeDuff said.

Assistant Chief Administrative Officer for the mayor's office, Jeff LeDuff, says he knows all too well how mentorship as a young officer can help the future. LeDuff worked in law enforcement for many years. He was appointed Baton Rouge police chief in 2004, before retiring in 2010.

"I was fortunate; that's why I believe in this. I had a man who was in front of me, who opened doors for our department that I was able to walk in, and he held my hand and brought me to those doors," LeDuff said.

East Baton Rouge Metro councilman Aaron Moak says bringing in retirees would also relieve some of the back-end work for officers who are out working on the streets.

"We're filling those positions, to where that's done for them, the information is sent to them immediately, it's all about rapid response, I guess is the best way I could put it," Moak said.

Both Moak and LeDuff say if approved, they believe this could attract more officers to the department.

"Like you see in high schools and colleges, it's nothing like having a big brother or big sister to help guide you through," LeDuff said.

Now, the program still needs Metro Council approval; a public hearing on the program is scheduled for August 12th.