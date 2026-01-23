59°
BRPD: Juvenile injured in shooting on North Ardenwood Drive

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was injured in a shooting on North Ardenwood Drive, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on Friday.

The call came in around 6:54 around the 600 block. Officials said the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

