87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD identifies 22-year-old killed in suspected robbery at Cathedral Drive and Wyandotte Street

2 hours 8 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, July 23 2025 Jul 23, 2025 July 23, 2025 8:17 AM July 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police identified a 22-year-old killed in a suspected robbery at Cathedral Drive and Wyandotte Street Tuesday evening. 

Melique Etienne was found shot with multiple gunshot wounds at the 3700 block of Cathedral Drive around 6:30 p.m. First responders tried to render aid but Etienne died.

Police said they believe Etienne was shot during an attempted robbery.

BRPD Chief T.J. Morse also said a couple of people were detained as a result of the shooting, but no arrests have been made yet.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days