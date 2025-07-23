87°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD identifies 22-year-old killed in suspected robbery at Cathedral Drive and Wyandotte Street
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police identified a 22-year-old killed in a suspected robbery at Cathedral Drive and Wyandotte Street Tuesday evening.
Melique Etienne was found shot with multiple gunshot wounds at the 3700 block of Cathedral Drive around 6:30 p.m. First responders tried to render aid but Etienne died.
Police said they believe Etienne was shot during an attempted robbery.
BRPD Chief T.J. Morse also said a couple of people were detained as a result of the shooting, but no arrests have been made yet.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two people killed in early morning crash along Highland Road near Gardere...
-
BRPD identifies 22-year-old killed in suspected robbery at Cathedral Drive and Wyandotte...
-
2une In Previews: 10th Annual Back to School Expo
-
New Orleans high school choir teacher, gospel musician arrested, accused of child...
-
2une In: Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back! See which local favorites...