BRPD: CATS bus hits business, SUV on North Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - A CATS bus hit a business and an SUV on North Boulevard, Baton Rouge police officials told WBRZ.

Images of the scene show a CATS bus and a black SUV parked by the Capital Oaks nursing home on North Boulevard. Officials received the call around 1:57 p.m.

No one on the bus was hurt, and one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.