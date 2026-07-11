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BRPD: CATS bus hits business, SUV on North Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A CATS bus hit a business and an SUV on North Boulevard, Baton Rouge police officials told WBRZ.
Images of the scene show a CATS bus and a black SUV parked by the Capital Oaks nursing home on North Boulevard. Officials received the call around 1:57 p.m.
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No one on the bus was hurt, and one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
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