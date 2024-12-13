BRPD arrests third suspect, searching for one more in shooting that left 8-year-old dead

BATON ROUGE - Two additional men have been arrested and another is wanted for murder after a drive-by shooting that left an 8-year-old boy dead, Baton Rouge Police said Friday.

BRPD Chief T.J. Morse said three of the suspects, Kendrick Profit, Yancey Jarrell Jr. and Tremell Harris have been arrested. All are accused of one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder. Diellon Daniels was killed in the Nov. 27 shooting.

BRPD also said Roger Parker, 19, is wanted for the same charges.

Morse said that anyone with information on Parker's whereabouts is asked to contact BRPD or CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.

The shooting happened near the corner of Swan and Kingfisher avenues. Diellon's mother Courtlyn Daniels was driving along Swan Avenue when a car pulled up next to hers and opened fire, hitting three of her children inside.

Diellon Daniels was critically injured and later died in a hospital. The other two children injured are expected to recover. All four children in the car were under the age of 12.

Profit, 22, was arrested Tuesday; Jarrell, 23, was arrested Thursday; and Harris, 27, was arrested Friday.

On Dec. 2, BRPD officers said they searched a home and found Profit and the sedan that was seen during the shooting. On Thursday, Profit told police he was not inside the vehicle during the shooting and that he "only performed mechanical services" on the car, adding that he had never ridden in the vehicle.

According to surveillance footage detailed in arrest records, police identified Profit as one of four men who exited the vehicle where the shots came from. Police added that Profit later removed multiple items from the car.

Detectives said they later found a live round and a shell casing from the area where Profit was seen dumping items he took from the car after the shooting.

Jarrell was also seen exiting the vehicle, police said in an affidavit.