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BRPD arrests attempted murder suspect in Syble Drive shooting that damaged AC unit, several cars
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a man accused of a June shooting along Syble Drive.
According to an affidavit, during the early hours of June 20, BRPD officers responded to reports of an overnight shooting along Syble near Joyce Drive.
Several victims, none of whom sustained gunshot wounds, told police that, just before the shooting, a car stopped down the street and the driver turned its lights off. A man, later identified as Tyquon Henderson, then got out of the car, BRPD added.
One of the victims then walked toward the vehicle, police said. Henderson began opening fire at multiple people standing outside, striking multiple cars parked along Syble Drive, as well as an air conditioning unit.
After the shooting, Henderson got back into the car and drove away.
Nearly a month later, police arrested Henderson, booking him into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted second-degree murder, battery of a dating partner, illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property.
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