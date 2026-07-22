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BRPD arrests 20-year-old suspect in fatal Florida Boulevard apartment shooting

1 hour 39 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, July 22 2026 Jul 22, 2026 July 22, 2026 5:39 AM July 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police have arrested a 20-year-old suspect in connection with a July 7 fatal shooting. 

On Tuesday, police arrested Jordan Edwards on second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. 

Edwards is accused of murdering Qwaviez Hamilton at the Mirage Villa Apartments along Florida Boulevard

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