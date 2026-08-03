Bridge between La. 77 and Sidney Road over Bayou Grosse Tete to close for inspection

GROSSE TETE — The Iberville Parish Government announced that the bridge over Bayou Grosse Tete between La. 77 and Sidney Road will be closed on Friday.

The closure will take place as crews from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development perform a routine bridge inspection; however, the drawbridge is expected to remain open.

The closure will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Drivers in the area should plan an alternate route and allow for extra travel time.