BRFD's chief fire investigator on leave after shooting nude man breaking into his truck

BATON ROUGE - A longtime Baton Rouge Fire Department employee shot a burglar trying to break into his truck Tuesday.

The shooting was reported around 11:45 a.m. on Eddie Robinson Drive just south of Government Street.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said Chief Fire Investigator Darryl Sanders confronted a nude man who was trying to break into his department vehicle. The suspect was shot during the confrontation and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Sources said there was a weapon inside the vehicle at the time.

The fire department said Sanders, who's been with department since 1991, was on duty at the time and has been placed on administrative leave. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the incident.

The shooting comes after a rash of violence in the city a day earlier which left nine people hurt and three people dead. One of those shootings left a man dead in that same neighborhood Monday night.