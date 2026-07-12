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BRFD responds to overnight house fire on North 15th Street caused by electrical short circuit

2 hours 48 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, July 12 2026 Jul 12, 2026 July 12, 2026 11:42 AM July 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on North 15th Street that was caused by an electrical short circuit. 

According to the department, the fire occurred around 12:19 a.m. on Sunday, with crews arriving to find four occupants safely outside as smoke came from the side of the home. 

Firefighters entered the house to find the fire coming from inside a wall. While crews were able to contain the fire to the wall, preventing it from spreading to the attic, the rest of the home received light smoke damage. 

A fire investigator later determined that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit in the wall. 

There were no reported injuries. 

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The Red Cross was contacted to help the four occupants. 

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