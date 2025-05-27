80°
BRFD: Monday night fire at Caruso's Grocery may have started from drink cooler malfunction

14 hours 10 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, May 26 2025 May 26, 2025 May 26, 2025 9:06 PM May 26, 2025 in News
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials said a malfunctioning drink cooler may have sparked a Monday night fire at Caruso's Grocery. 

Baton Rouge firefighters and police officers swarmed the Highland Road store around 9 p.m. Firefighters said they found smoke coming from the side window and had to force their way in to fight the flames. 

The building was deemed a total loss. No firefighters or people were injured. 

