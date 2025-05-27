80°
BRFD: Monday night fire at Caruso's Grocery may have started from drink cooler malfunction
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials said a malfunctioning drink cooler may have sparked a Monday night fire at Caruso's Grocery.
Baton Rouge firefighters and police officers swarmed the Highland Road store around 9 p.m. Firefighters said they found smoke coming from the side window and had to force their way in to fight the flames.
The building was deemed a total loss. No firefighters or people were injured.
