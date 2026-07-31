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BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo celebrating end of summer with $5 tickets
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Zoo is offering $5 general admission tickets for all guests on Aug. 1 to celebrate the end of summer.
The zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online to make entry quick and easy.
"We hope families will take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy one last summer adventure together," Zoo Director Jim Fleshman said.
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Tickets and more information are available on the Baton Rouge Zoo website.
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