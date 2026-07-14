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BREC campers visit St. George's Safety Place to learn injury prevention skills

2 hours 59 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, July 14 2026 Jul 14, 2026 July 14, 2026 4:55 PM July 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — A group of BREC summer campers visited the Safety Place in St. George this morning for a field trip focused on teaching kids how to prevent unintentional injuries.

The campers learned lessons about bike safety during the visit.

"We've got kids in the gym right now doing safety town, so our campers are coming through and they are learning about bike safety and why it's important to wear a helmet and follow their traffic rules," said Amy Waters, Safety Place community outreach coordinator. "They get to ride bikes through the town and then they also get to play in the houses and do some pretend play in the town."

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The Safety Place also offers fire safety courses in partnership with the St. George Fire Department.

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