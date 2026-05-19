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BRCC dual enrollment hits record 200 high school graduates in parish
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Community College held its graduation ceremony today, with more than 1,000 students receiving their diplomas.
Among the graduates were 200 dual enrollment students from high schools across the parish who earned their associate degrees before receiving their high school diplomas.
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That number is the highest in school history. The dual enrollment program lets students take classes at Baton Rouge Community College while continuing their high school curriculum at the same time.
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