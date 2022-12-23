BR neighborhood among many without power during freeze; residents say outages are commonplace

BATON ROUGE - The humming of generators could be heard upon entering the Plantation Trace neighborhood Friday morning, as dozens of residents were forced to deal with a power outage.

“Last night was not even that bad. It’s shameful compared to what’s happening in the rest of the country," said Ravi Rau, who has lived in Plantation Trace for almost 50 years.

He and his neighbors say power outages occur frequently, despite the neighborhood having underground power lines. Friday, the power went out around 5 a.m., and estimates said it would take until 10 p.m. for power to be fully restored.

This common scenario was further complicated by unforgiving cold temperatures.

“It is going to be cold all day, but you’re going to have another hard freeze tonight, and I hope they’ll restore it before that," said Rau.

Crews worked all afternoon, finally restoring power to the neighborhood shortly before 3 p.m.