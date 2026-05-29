80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Boil water notice issued in French Settlement after contractors damage water equipment

44 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, May 29 2026 May 29, 2026 May 29, 2026 9:02 AM May 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRENCH SETTLEMENT — A boil water notice was issued in French Settlement on Friday after contractors damaged water equipment during work on a new water main along La. 444. 

Contractors damaged a tapping saddle, which officials say requires them to temporarily valve off part of the water main to make repairs. 

This will affect water service on La. 444 between King George Road and Plantation Trace Drive. Officials clarified that this does not include customers who reside on Plantation Trace, Wanda Lee and Acosta because they are still tied into the old water main.

A boil water notice will be in effect for customers on La. 444 between King George and Plantation Trace once water has been restored.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days