Boil water advisory issued for parts of French Settlement
FRENCH SETTLEMENT - Officials are warning residents in part of Livingston Parish to boil their tap water before using it.
The French Settlement Water Company released a statement Tuesday afternoon advising that customers between 16288 LA 16 and Aydel Lane boil their water. The order impacts roughly 200 customers.
The company cited a loss of pressure as the cause for concerns.
Another announcement will be made once water is deemed safe for consumption.
