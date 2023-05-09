Boil water advisory issued for parts of French Settlement

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - Officials are warning residents in part of Livingston Parish to boil their tap water before using it.

The French Settlement Water Company released a statement Tuesday afternoon advising that customers between 16288 LA 16 and Aydel Lane boil their water. The order impacts roughly 200 customers.

The company cited a loss of pressure as the cause for concerns.

Another announcement will be made once water is deemed safe for consumption.