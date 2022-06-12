76°
Boil advisory issued for some of Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - Some Ward 2 Water District customers in Denham Springs were placed under a boil advisory late Saturday night.
The water company said a main water line on Pine Bluff Road broke, causing a serious drop in water pressure for customers on Pine Bluff Road, Callahan Drive and Beau SeJour Drive off LA-16.
Ward 2 Water said the Louisiana Department of Health requires a boil advisory when water pressures drop below the minimum standard.
Anyone with questions about the advisory should call Ward 2 Water at (225) 665-5188.
