Boil advisory issued for parts of St. Francisville

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A boil advisory was issued by the West Feliciana Parish Government across St. Francisville.

Areas affected included Wood Duck Way, Oakley Lane, Sweet Olive Lane, Azalea Drive, Freeland Road, Mimosa Way, Camelia Trace, Madison Court, Savannah Drive, Springfield Court, Augusta Court, Clayton Court, Sunrise Way, Rosedown Place, Dogwood Trace, Clubhouse Way, Beechgrove Lane, Sweet Woods Hallow, Centenary Place, Magnolia Lane, Audubon Trace, Laurel Hill Lane, Creekside Lane, Folks Road and La. Highway 966.

The full statement is available below: