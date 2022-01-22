Body of missing 65-year-old man found in woods near St. Helena Parish home

ST. HELENA PARISH - The body of a missing 65-year-old man was found late Friday morning in a wooded area near his home, according to deputies.

St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office alerted the media Jan. 12 Steven Virgil Callison was last seen two days earlier on Lindsey Road. In the release, it included that Callison had a prosthetic leg which was found at his home.

Deputies said an autopsy will be conducted to identify a cause of death and more details will be released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about Callison's death should contact (225)222-4413.