Blood drive, market benefits family of Denham Springs officer who died after stay in hospital

DENHAM SPRINGS - Three weeks after being shot while on duty, Corporal Shawn Kelly died Friday.

Law enforcement agencies escorted his casket back to Denham Springs where community members lined the streets to pay respect to the fallen officer.

"This is a tight-knit community that loves their police, loves their sheriff's department, loves their law enforcement in general and right now we need your prayers," Denham Springs Police Chief Rodney Walker said.

Since the shooting, the Denham Springs community has held fundraisers and prayer vigils to show support for Kelly. Saturday was no different.

Marché in the Park hosted a raffle, raising money for the Kelly family. Vendors at the market sold stickers and wreaths.

"For many people, he was a big part of the community. He was injured and lost his life to a situation but the community comes out to show their support and show that we back them," Marché in the Park organizer Elise Holden said.

A blood drive was also at the market for anyone to donate and be a hero for someone who needs it the most.

The winner of the raffle will be announced at the next Marché in the Park on June 17th.