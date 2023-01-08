63°
Blood drive for crash victim hosted in Baton Rouge on Monday
BATON ROUGE - A blood drive will be hosted in Baton Rouge for Liam Dunn, the third victim in a deadly crash during a high-speed police chase on New Year's Eve.
Dunn is still listed to be in critical condition.
He's in need of blood donations after an Addis police officer crashed into a car he was in with his sister, Maggie, and their friend, Caroline Gill. The girls didn't survive the wreck, and Dunn has been in the hospital ever since.
The blood drive will be held at Turner Industries Group on Monday, Jan. 9, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The address is 8687 United Plaza Blvd. Anyone with questions should call (225) 725-3907.
