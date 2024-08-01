Black women advocacy group teams with city health group to create health program to address ongoing issues

BATON ROUGE — A national Black women's health advocacy group is teaming with the Baton Rouge Metro Health launching a new health program to address Black women's health issues in the capital area.

The Black Women’s Learning Institute and Baton Rouge Metro Health Education are hosting an event Thursday morning to get input from residents to help shape the program to the specific needs of Black women and the Baton Rouge area.

The public is invited to participate in discussions, share experiences and suggest solutions. Prizes will also be given out.

Black Women’s Learning Institute and Baton Rouge Metro Health Education are both dedicated to promoting health education among marginalized groups.

The program's kick-off event takes place at the McKinley Alumni Center on Thomas H. Delipt Drive and starts at 11:30 a.m.