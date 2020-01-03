Billy Napier suspected to become head coach at Miss State, despite signing with UL

Billy Napier, UL Head Coach Photo: USA Today

On Friday morning, it was announced that Joe Moorhead was fired as Mississippi State's head coach. Now, some believe Billy Napier may be the leading candidate to replace Moorhead.

According to The Advocate, this news comes only a day after UL announced that Napier signed a two-year extension to his current contract, which would keep him in Lafayette until the 2025 season.

On Thursday, Napier addressed rumors that he would be leaving UL, saying, "There's a certain level of quality of life that goes with living in Lafayette and Acadiana. That's something that we appreciate, and I really believe we're just getting started. We've made tons of progress, but certainly, I think we're capable of much more. We're excited about the challenges that are ahead of us."

Despite assurances that Napier is settled in at UL, some continue to speculate that he'll be making a move.