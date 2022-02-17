76°
Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle on Ascension Parish highway late Wednesday night

2 hours 44 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, February 17 2022 Feb 17, 2022 February 17, 2022 9:18 AM February 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - For the second time in less than a week, a person was struck and killed by a vehicle while biking on a highway in Ascension Parish.

Louisiana State Police said the latest crash happened around 12 a.m. Wednesday night on LA 429 near LA 44. The bicyclist, identified as 49-year-old Cornell Nash, was struck from behind by a car while riding westbound on the highway. 

Nash was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Another man was killed Monday in a similar wreck on LA 18.

Both crashes remain under investigation. 

