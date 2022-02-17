Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle on Ascension Parish highway late Wednesday night

GONZALES - For the second time in less than a week, a person was struck and killed by a vehicle while biking on a highway in Ascension Parish.

Louisiana State Police said the latest crash happened around 12 a.m. Wednesday night on LA 429 near LA 44. The bicyclist, identified as 49-year-old Cornell Nash, was struck from behind by a car while riding westbound on the highway.

Nash was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was killed Monday in a similar wreck on LA 18.

Both crashes remain under investigation.