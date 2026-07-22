Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana warns of online vehicle sales as possible scams

BATON ROUGE — The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana is advising customers to exercise caution when buying vehicles online, specifically warning of scams involving a website advertising RVs for sale at attractively low prices

The BBB is still investigating Accelerated Auto Motors, which operates online and on Facebook. However, the BBB was not able to identify the appropriate license for selling RVs with the Louisiana Motor Vehicle Commission.

Several issues have arisen from Accelerated Auto Motors, including questions about the legitimacy of the business and the RVs being offered, requests to pay by bank wire or direct transfer before receiving the vehicle, representations that vehicles cannot be inspected before payment and claims that vehicles will be shipped following payment.

Online representations of the business show an impressive RV dealership, but the reality, the BBB says, is that artificial intelligence was used to artificially improve the façade of the building and add RVs for online content.

"Consumers may be relying on fabricated AI visual evidence when deciding whether to send tens of thousands of dollars," BBB President Carmen Million said in a statement. "Consumers purchasing vehicles online should take extra precautions before sending funds. Scammers often create convincing websites, use professional-looking photographs, and promise convenient shipping or escrow terms to build trust. Consumers should inspect the vehicle in person whenever possible, and avoid irreversible payment methods."

BBB also recommends that those shopping for vehicles online verify that the business is properly registered and licensed with the LA Motor Vehicle Commission, as well as independently verify photographs and vehicle information when purchasing remotely.

To report a suspected scam, visit the BBB's Scam Tracker.