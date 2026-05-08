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$$$ Best Bets: WNBA gets underway as the NBA & NHL playoffs heat up!
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and NHL playoffs, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!
Friday
NBA Playoffs:
Knicks @ 76ers: Knicks +1.5
Spurs @ Timberwolves: Spurs -4.5
College Baseball:
Oklahoma @ Arkansas: Arkansas ML
Alabama @ South Carolina: Alabama -1.5
Florida State @ Clemson: Florida State ML
LSU @ Georgia: o11.5 Total Runs
Kentucky @ Florida: Florida -1.5
Texas @ Tennessee: Texas -1.5
WNBA:
Sun @ Liberty: Sun +10.5
Mystics @ Tempo: Mystics -1.5
Valkyries @ Storm: Storm +5.5
MLB:
Astros @ Reds: u9.5 Total Runs
Rockies @ Phillies: Phillies ML
Angels @ Blue Jays: Blue Jays ML
Mariners @ White Sox: Mariners ML
Yankees @ Brewers: Yankees ML
Cubs @ Rangers: Cubs ML
NHL Playoffs:
Canadiens @ Sabres: Sabres ML
Golden Knights @ Ducks: u6.5 Total Goals
Saturday
Trending News
NBA Playoffs:
TBD
College Baseball:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
NHL Playoffs:
TBD
Sunday
NBA Playoffs:
TBD
College Baseball:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
NHL Playoffs:
TBD
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