$$$ Best Bets: Conference Finals in the NBA & NHL Playoffs

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA and NHL playoffs, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!

Friday





NBA Playoffs:

Thunder @ Spurs: Spurs -1.5

College Baseball:

Pittsburgh @ Florida State: Florida State -1.5

Dallas Baptist @ Missouri State: Dallas Baptist ML

Arkansas @ Texas: o10.5 Total Runs

New Mexico @ San Diego State: San Diego State -1.5

Oklahoma State @ Kansas: Kansas +1.5

Auburn @ Texas A&M: Auburn ML



WNBA:

Valkyries @ Fever: Fever -5.5

Wings @ Dream: Wings +5.5

Sun @ Storm: Storm -1.5

MLB:

Cardinals @ Reds: u9.5 Total Runs

Guardians @ Phillies: Phillies ML

Pirates @ Blue Jays: Blue Jays ML

Twins @ Red Sox: Red Sox ML

Nationals @ Braves: o8.5 Total Runs

Rangers @ Angels: Rangers ML

NHL Playoffs:

Golden Knights @ Avalanche







Saturday



NBA Playoffs:

Knicks @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -2.5



College Baseball:

TBD

MLB:

TBD



WNBA:

TBD

NHL Playoffs:

Canadiens @ Hurricanes: o5.5 Total Goals





Sunday





NBA Playoffs:

TBD



College Baseball:

TBD

WNBA:

TBD

MLB:

TBD



NHL Playoffs:

TBD